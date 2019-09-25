25 Sep 2019

Oman - Tropical Cyclone HIKAA (ECHO Daily Flash 25 September 2019)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
  • Tropical Cyclone HIKAA continued moving west making landfall over the east coast of Al Wusta Governorate (close to the Duqam airport area) on 24 September with maximum sustained winds of 135 km/h.

  • HIKAA is forecast to further weaken and dissipate over Dhofar Governorate on 25 September.

  • Moderate rain is forecast over Dhofar and Al Wusta Governorates, while locally heavy rain and storm surge are expected over coastal Al Wusta.

  • The Directorate General of Meteorology of Oman issued an advisory for thunderstorms over Masirah Island, Duqam airport area and Yaaloni village.

