Oman, Saudi Arabia - Tropical cyclone SHAHEEN (JTWC, WMO, Oman Meteorology, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2021)

Tropical cyclone SHAHEEN (formed by the remnants of tropical cyclone GULAB) made landfall in the afternoon of 3 October near Al Suwayq Town (Al Batinah North Governorate, north-east Oman), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

Media report at least three people died and one is missing in Muscat Province (north Oman), as floods, flash floods, strong winds and landslides have been affecting the north of Oman. In addition, about six people died in Chabahar City (south Sistan-Baluchestan Province, coastal east Iran) after the passage of SHAHEEN over the Gulf of Oman on 1-3 October.

The International Disaster Charter 736 was activated for Oman in response to the passage of SHAHEEN. Over the next 24 hours, SHAHEEN is expected to downgrade to a tropical depression as it moves further west over northern Oman.