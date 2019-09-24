Oman, Saudi Arabia - Tropical Cyclone HIKAA (ECHO Daily Flash 24 September 2019)
New Tropical Cyclone HIKAA's centre was located offshore approximately 305 km east of the coast of Al Wusta Governorate (eastern Oman), with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
HIKAA is forecast to make landfall over coastal Al Wusta on the afternoon of 24 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 145 km/h before moving westward over Al Wusta and Dhofar Governorates on 25 September, with a weakening wind speed of 65-90 km/h.
Heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over eastern and northern Oman on 24-25 September.