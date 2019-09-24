24 Sep 2019

Oman, Saudi Arabia - Tropical Cyclone HIKAA (ECHO Daily Flash 24 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 Sep 2019 View Original

  • New Tropical Cyclone HIKAA's centre was located offshore approximately 305 km east of the coast of Al Wusta Governorate (eastern Oman), with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.

  • HIKAA is forecast to make landfall over coastal Al Wusta on the afternoon of 24 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 145 km/h before moving westward over Al Wusta and Dhofar Governorates on 25 September, with a weakening wind speed of 65-90 km/h.

  • Heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over eastern and northern Oman on 24-25 September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.