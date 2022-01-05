Oman
Oman - Floods (MET Oman, media, media floodlist)
- Since 31 December 2021, widespread floods caused by heavy rain have been affecting several Governorates of Oman, leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least six people have died, 25 others have been rescued across the capital Muscat as well as in Al Batinah South and Ad Dakhiliyah Governorates, and several roads have been flooded.
- On 5 January, isolated rain is forecast over parts of northeastern Oman, while on 6 January, no rain is expected.