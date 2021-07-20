Oman - Floods (Met Oman, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 July 2021)

According to the media, at least four people have died and three are missing in Ad Dakhiliyah, Dhofar, and Ash Sharqiyah South Governorates. About 30 families were evacuated from flooded homes in Sur City (Ash Sharqiyah South, central-eastern coast of Oman), and 17 people were rescued in Sohar City (Al Batinah North Governorate, northern coast of Oman). Water and power supply cuts were reported across several Governorates of Oman.