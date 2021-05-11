Skip to main content
Oman
Oman - Floods (CAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 May 2021)
- Heavy rain in central and northern Oman (in particular Muscat, Al Dakhiliya, South Al Batinah, and North Al-Batinah Governorates) since 4 May has caused flooding.
- Media report 4 people rescued, damage to houses and several power outages in the aforementioned Governorates.
- Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast in the country.
