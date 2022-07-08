Oman - Flash Floods (Royal Oman Police, Oman Meterology, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2022)

Between 6 to 7 July, flash floods caused by heavy rainfall impacted the Governorates of Ad Dakhiliyah and Al Batinah South (northern Oman), resulting in casualties.
According to national authorities, two people died near Rustaq Town (Al Batinah South), and another person died in Al Hamra Town (Ad Dakhiliyah). Emergency teams rescued about seven people, as flash floods damaged several road sections.
Red warnings for thunderstorms have been issued for the Towns of Rustaq and Al Hamra. On 8-9 July, light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast over most of Oman.