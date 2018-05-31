Media hailed for coverage during Cyclone Mekunu

Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, on Wednesday met editors-in-chief of local newspapers and DGs of the private radio and TV stations. During the meeting, the minister praised the print, audio, visual and electronic media for facing challenges during the coverages of Cyclone Mekunu that hit the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta. He appreciated the role of journalists, especially those who have been in the field, and praised the role played by the media in providing accurate information.

He noted that these efforts, which were in coordination with the National Civil Defence Committee, have contributed greatly to reducing human losses from the cyclone. The editors-in-chief of local newspapers and DGs of the private radio and TV stations appreciated the efforts done by the various agencies of the state to address the adverse climatic conditions and facilitating access to the information needed for media and press coverage.