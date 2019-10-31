31 Oct 2019

Arabian Sea - Tropical Cyclone MAHA and KYARR (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone MAHA formed over the Laccadive Sea, west of Sri Lanka on 30 October, moving north-west over the Arabian Sea along the coast of Kerala (southern India). On 31 October at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 280 km west of Kozhikode City (northern Kerala), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h.

  • Heavy rain is affecting the northern Maldives and southern Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep Archipelago.

  • MAHA will continue north-west along the Kerala, Karnataka and Goa coast, with maximum sustained winds up to 110 km/h before strengthening as it turns west towards central Oman on 4-5 November.

  • Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast for western Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra. An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms for coastal areas.

  • Tropical Cyclone KYARR also continued on its south-west trajectory off the coast of central Oman. It is forecast to approach northern Somalia on 3-4 November, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h.

