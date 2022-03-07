"From Zero Cost to Zero Waste": Creative Palestinian Women Help Save the Environment

The project is called "From Zero Cost to Zero Waste" and aims at raising awareness on how to help save the environment by repurposing domestic waste. It also helps women in affected areas boost their income by selling products created with minimal cost.

The humanitarian challenges people face around the world are already being exacerbated by what is likely to be the defining challenge of the 21st century: climate change. The crisis has the potential to transform many aspects of our lives. Sadly, those who are already most vulnerable will be hit the hardest.

The ICRC is working to support populations coping with the dual shock of climate change and conflict. On International Women's Day this year, the ICRC in Israel and the Occupied Territories (ILOT), together with The Child Care Society (CCS) in Ramallah, are highlighting stories of Palestinian women who care about the environment and want to help save it by reducing their domestic waste.

To help them achieve this goal, we sought trainers experienced in recycling and reusing household waste. The trainers held several workshops for women across the West Bank and mentored them over two months to help them gain the knowledge and skills they need to turn domestic waste into products which can be sold in the market. They learned how everything from plastic bags to old wires, glass bottles, old clothes, soap bar pieces and even used frying oil can be given new life by applying a little ingenuity.

