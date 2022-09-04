World Vision statement regarding the sentencing of Mohammad El Halabi

Mohammad El Halabi Trial Overview

On June 15th, 2016, Mohammad El Halabi, the manager of operations for World Vision in Gaza, was arrested on his way home from routine meetings. After 50 days in Israeli state detention, Mohammad was charged with providing support to Hamas. Mohammad, pled not guilty to all charges made against him.

World Vision condemns any diversion of aid funding and strongly condemns any act of terrorism or support for those activities.

In response to the charges against Mohammad, World Vision suspended our work in Gaza and commissioned an externally-conducted forensic investigation. The investigation, completed in July of 2017, found no evidence of diversion of funds and no material evidence that El Halabi was part of or working for Hamas.

World Vision acknowledged with disappointment the decision issued by the Beersheva District Court convicting Mr. Mohammad El Halabi, on June 15, 2022 and then the 12 year sentencing on August 30 2022.

We have not seen anything that makes us question our conclusion that Mohammad is innocent of all the charges. We support Mohammad’s intent to appeal the decision, and call for a fair and transparent appeal process based on the facts of the case.

At World Vision, we strive to assist vulnerable children in some of the most difficult contexts imaginable. It is tragic that this issue is taking us away from our work on important issues of injustice and poverty affecting billions of children around the world. We are committed to acting in a way that is transparent, respectful of the ongoing legal process, upholding our values as an organisation, and builds trust in humanitarian organisations.

World Vision is a global Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. World Vision has worked in Jerusalem, West Bank, and Gaza since 1975.