oPt
World Vision JWG's Health Program Capacity Statement - FY21 Data
From October 2020 to September 2021, World Vision JWG has trained 142 community health volunteers, who implement the model’s activities in 130 Palestinian villages and communities, aiming to achieve a significant positive change for Palestinian children. While only 62% of Palestinian children are on track developmentally in all domains, 86% of children of caregivers who participate in Go Baby Go are become developmentally on track (FY21 annual results).