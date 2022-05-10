World Vision JWG's Education Program Capacity Statement - FY21 Data

During October 2020 to September 2021, World Vision JWG has trained over 144 teachers on effective nurturing and best practices for child development, helped furnish and rehabilitate 168 kindergartens to create safe and stimulating environment and supported them by providing the necessary tools and resources, such as stationery and corner play toys. We also established 23 new public kindergartens (as of March 2021), with the support of the MoE, to increase access of children to education, particularly the most vulnerable. 89% of teachers who completed at least 80% of the sessions offered for teacher training scored at least 80% correct on all post-tests (March 2021 semi-annual results).