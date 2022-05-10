World Vision JWG's Child Protection Program Capacity Statement - FY21 Data

One of the aspects that our Child Protection & Advocacy program includes is Building the skills and changing attitudes of caregivers, including faith and church leaders, for positive parenting.

While our baseline shows that 82% of parents believe punishment is necessary to bring up a child and while 92.5% of parents report using physical punishment or psychological aggression in the past 12 months, 61% of parents demonstrate increased knowledge of positive discipline and other rights of children after participating in World Vision workshops during October 2020 to September 2021.