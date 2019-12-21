21 Dec 2019

World Bank Invests US$9 Million in Palestinian Early Childhood Development

Report
from World Bank
Published on 18 Dec 2019 View Original

WASHINGTON, December 18, 2019 – The World Bank announced today a new grant of US$9 million to improve Palestinian early childhood development. The project will expand coverage and quality of services for Palestinian children from gestation until age five.

The 2018 Human Capital Index (HCI) indicates that a Palestinian child born today will only be 55 percent as productive when she grows up as she could be if she enjoyed complete education and full health. While the West Bank and Gaza's HCI is lower than the average for its region but still higher than the average for its income group.

“Healthy development in the early years is at the heart of children’s potential to develop and wellbeing throughout their lives,” said Kanthan Shankar, World Bank Country Director for West Bank and Gaza. “This project groups parents, teachers, policymakers, and others to improve life outcomes for both the child and the surrounding community and is adaptable to fragile and conflict affected area with larger focus on psychosocial support and mechanisms to cope with stress.”

Despite lack of substantial financial support in the sector, the Palestinian Authority has demonstrated strong commitment to invest in early childhood development. The project will introduce effective interventions to support pre-natal care for pregnant women, adequate child nutrition and growth monitoring, as well as early learning opportunities that are crucial to a Palestinian child’s development.

The project will tackle the challenges of lack of equipment needed for an early identification of health risks during pregnancy and first years of life. It will develop parental practices aligned with best practices for healthy child development and work to increase access to high-quality kindergarten services. An important component is the collection of data across ministries to allow informative decisions in planning and policy making for all children’s early developmental needs, especially for the most vulnerable ones.

“Supporting the development of Palestinian children in their early years lays the foundation for the achievement of a child’s full growth and development potential through the school years and beyond. The project is even more important in the Palestinian context as it leads to significant returns in the accumulation of subsequent human capital, labor market outcomes, health outcomes, and positive social behavior,” said Samira Hillis, Program Leader for Human Development.

Contacts
West Bank and Gaza
Mary Koussa
(972) 2-2366500
mkoussa@worldbank.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.