Women can: Economic empowerment in the West Bank

March 20, 2019 | Washington, DC Women-headed families in the West Bank are especially vulnerable to economic deprivation and social marginalization. Only 18 percent of women in Palestine participate in the workforce, among the lowest in the region. With financial support from Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), Anera has begun a project to empower Palestinian women who are the heads of their households to increase their economic autonomy and the financial resources of themselves and their families.

The program, called Women Can, will enable 100 Palestinian women in the West Bank to start or develop small enterprises and will support them through training, seed funding, mentorship, and other capacity-building activities. The project, which began this month and runs through February 2020, targets poor communities in the Nablus and Qalqilia areas, with a focus on women-headed families with orphan children. Anera estimates there will be at least 500 additional people who benefit indirectly, most of them children. By targeting women-headed families, the indirect positive impacts of this project will be substantial, improving the well-being of 100 marginalized households across the West Bank.

