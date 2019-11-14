WHO Special Situation Update: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza (12 - 14 November 2019)

Situation

34 Palestinians were killed and 111 were injured by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip during the reporting period from the 12 to the 14 of November 2019, during a period of escalated violence, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza. Eight of those killed were children and 3 were women. Among those injured included 46 children and 20 women.

10 Palestinians were killed on day one of the escalation (12 November 2019) and 45 others were injured. On day two a further 14 Palestinians were killed and 28 injured (13 November 2019), and on day three, 10 were killed and 38 were injured (14 November 2019).

A ceasefire and calm has reportedly been effective from the morning of 14 November 2019.

These injuries are in addition to those resulting from the Great March of Return demonstrations at the Gaza Strip. The weekly demonstrations have led to the death of three civilians and 598 injuries during September and two deaths and 576 injuries during October 2019, according to health authorities in Gaza.

Since the start of the weekly demonstrations (30 March 2018) until 30 October 2019, 321 people have been killed, including 64 children, and 35,311 injured. WHO was able to verify patients records of 31,338 injured people and 321 deaths.

These casualties have put extra strain on Gaza’s overstretched health system, which is suffering from chronic shortages of medical equipment and supplies and a lack of essential health services.

The Gaza health authorities have raised the state of readiness in all hospitals in light of the escalation and Gaza’s chronic shortage of essential drugs and medical supplies and have requested support in providing urgently needed items to provide assistance to those injuries.

The latest report indicates that 46% of essential drugs, 28% of medical disposables are at zero stock in the Ministry of Health (MoH) central warehouse, the primary storage facility of drugs in the Gaza Strip.