16 May 2018

WHO Special Situation Report occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 14th- 15th May 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 15 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (558.95 KB)

62 KILLED

2,768 INJURED

10 TRAUMA STABILISATION POINTS

257 ESSENTIAL DRUGS IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

247 ESSENTIAL DISPOSABLES IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

Highlights

  • As of 18:00 on the 15th May, latest figures by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 62 Palestinians were killed (including 8 children, one of which was an 8-month infant) and 2,768 were injured by Israeli forces from the 14th - 15th May.

  • Out of the 2,768 injuries, 1,767 required immediate transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics, (including 224 children, 86 females and 1,672 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 127 cases were critically life threatening, 1,294 moderate, the remaining 336 were mild cases.

  • An additional 1,011 injuries were managed at primary healthcare centers and 10 trauma stabilization points by the MoH, Union Health Workers Committee (UHWC) NGO and by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.