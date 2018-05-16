WHO Special Situation Report occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 14th- 15th May 2018
62 KILLED
2,768 INJURED
10 TRAUMA STABILISATION POINTS
257 ESSENTIAL DRUGS IMMEDIATELY NEEDED
247 ESSENTIAL DISPOSABLES IMMEDIATELY NEEDED
Highlights
As of 18:00 on the 15th May, latest figures by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 62 Palestinians were killed (including 8 children, one of which was an 8-month infant) and 2,768 were injured by Israeli forces from the 14th - 15th May.
Out of the 2,768 injuries, 1,767 required immediate transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics, (including 224 children, 86 females and 1,672 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 127 cases were critically life threatening, 1,294 moderate, the remaining 336 were mild cases.
An additional 1,011 injuries were managed at primary healthcare centers and 10 trauma stabilization points by the MoH, Union Health Workers Committee (UHWC) NGO and by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).