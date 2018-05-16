WHO Special Situation Report occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 14th- 15th May 2018

62 KILLED

2,768 INJURED

10 TRAUMA STABILISATION POINTS

257 ESSENTIAL DRUGS IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

247 ESSENTIAL DISPOSABLES IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

Highlights

As of 18:00 on the 15th May, latest figures by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate that 62 Palestinians were killed (including 8 children, one of which was an 8-month infant) and 2,768 were injured by Israeli forces from the 14th - 15th May.

Out of the 2,768 injuries, 1,767 required immediate transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics, (including 224 children, 86 females and 1,672 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 127 cases were critically life threatening, 1,294 moderate, the remaining 336 were mild cases.