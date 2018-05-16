WHO Special Situation Report occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza 5th May- 11th May 2018

3 KILLED

973 INJURED

10 TRAUMA STABILISATION POINTS

257 ESSENTIAL DRUGS IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

247 ESSENTIAL DISPOSABLES IMMEDIATELY NEEDED

Highlights

Latest figures by the Ministry of Health (MoH) indicate 973 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces following the seventh mass demonstration by Palestinians on the Gaza side of the perimeter fence with Israel, between theth and the 11th May.

Out of the 973 injuries, 371 required immediate transfer to the MoH hospitals or to NGO clinics, (including 49 children, 12 females and 359 males). From the hospitalized injuries, 16 cases were critically life threatening, 222 moderate, the remaining 133 were mild cases.

An additional 602 injuries were managed at primary healthcare centers and 10 trauma stabilization points by the MoH, Union Health Workers Committee (UHWC) NGO and by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Casualties occurred during the mass demonstrations by Palestinians on the Gaza side of the perimeter fence with Israel. People from all over the Gaza Strip gathered near the area, where the Israeli army imposes a ‘No Go Zone’, to mark the Palestinian ‘Land Day’, the seventh of a series of mass protests leading up to the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians refer to as the 1948 ‘Nakba’, on 15 May.