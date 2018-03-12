WHO Special Situation Report - Gaza, occupied Palestine territory (February 2018)

In February, the health sector was on the brink of collapse as fuel for generators was rapidly depleting. The MoH implemented strict contingency measures, including the partial closure of three hospitals and reduction of services in 23 primary healthcare clinics. By the end of February, donations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar for fuel, helped to restore some of the services, but the donations will only be enough for a period of up to 6 months, maximum until August.