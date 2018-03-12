WHO Special Situation Report - Gaza, occupied Palestine territory (February 2018)
Highlights
In February, the health sector was on the brink of collapse as fuel for generators was rapidly depleting. The MoH implemented strict contingency measures, including the partial closure of three hospitals and reduction of services in 23 primary healthcare clinics. By the end of February, donations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar for fuel, helped to restore some of the services, but the donations will only be enough for a period of up to 6 months, maximum until August.
In February, out of the 516 essential drugs, a total of 42% were completely depleted. This includes drugs used in emergency departments and other critical units. Out of the 853 essential disposables, 23% were completely depleted.
On the 16th February 2018, WHO increased the emergency grading from grade 1 to grade 2, scaling up its emergency response and preparedness activities across the oPt.
The Health Cluster, led by WHO is currently reviewing its emergency preparedness and response activities with the active involvement of over 20 partner agencies.