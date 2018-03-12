12 Mar 2018

WHO Special Situation Report - Gaza, occupied Palestine territory (February 2018)

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 28 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (745.13 KB)

Highlights

  • In February, the health sector was on the brink of collapse as fuel for generators was rapidly depleting. The MoH implemented strict contingency measures, including the partial closure of three hospitals and reduction of services in 23 primary healthcare clinics. By the end of February, donations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar for fuel, helped to restore some of the services, but the donations will only be enough for a period of up to 6 months, maximum until August.

  • In February, out of the 516 essential drugs, a total of 42% were completely depleted. This includes drugs used in emergency departments and other critical units. Out of the 853 essential disposables, 23% were completely depleted.

  • On the 16th February 2018, WHO increased the emergency grading from grade 1 to grade 2, scaling up its emergency response and preparedness activities across the oPt.

  • The Health Cluster, led by WHO is currently reviewing its emergency preparedness and response activities with the active involvement of over 20 partner agencies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.