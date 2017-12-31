WHO Special Situation Report - Gaza, occupied Palestine territory (October to November)

Highlights

The continued 18–20-hour power cuts are placing an increasing burden on health facilities in Gaza. With funding from the Central Emergency Relief Fund and other donors, life-saving services have been maintained. However, these funds are only enough to sustain the health services until the end of February 2018.

The electricity fluctuations are resulting in damaged medical equipment, with over 150 medical machines currently out of order. The electricity crisis is also impacting the ability to collect, store and transport blood at acceptable standards.

Out of the 516 medications on the essential medicines list, 223 drug items (43%) were at zero stock levels in November, out of which 198 drug items are completely depleted. Medicines used in the emergency departments and intensive care units were at 48% zero stock at the end of November.

In October, 45% of patient applications to access health care outside of Gaza were unsuccessful. 2017 is likely to see the lowest approval rate for patient applications to exit Gaza since WHO began documenting this in 2006, with an average of only 54% of patient applications accepted from January to October 2017.