WHO Situation Update: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza (01 – 31 May 2019)
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Report
Published on 31 May 2019 — View Original
Highlights
- From 01 to 31 May 2019, thirty three Palestinians were killed, including two pregnant women, and 796 were injured.
- Three Palestinians were killed during the demonstrations, while the remaining 30 were killed due to Israeli air strikes between the 3rd to the 5th May.
According to the MoH, since the start of the demonstrations in Gaza, 312 people have been killed including 61 children and 32,373 injured. WHO was able to verify records of 29,574 injured people and 312 deaths. 7,110 people have suffered from gunshot wounds, of which 6,218 (87%) presented limb wounds.
- 49 % out of the essential medications were reported at less than one-month supply at the MoH Central Drug Store (CDS) in Gaza; out of which 41% were completely depleted.
- According to the National Maternal Mortality Committee statistics, the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) increased from 8.6 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2017 to 19.1 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018 - 122% increase in maternal mortality in Gaza in one year.
- The electricity situation has improved given the recent efforts to connect the grid lines to nine out of the 14 public hospitals. These hospitals now have access to up to 22 hours of electricity every day.
- In order to respond to the growing health needs in Gaza, the Health Cluster requires a total of $28.2million. Out of this, $16.2 million has been received, leaving a funding gap of $ 12 million. Further information can be found here: https://bit.ly/2HWPjwz. An additional $1.5 million is required to ensure the minimum needed resources are available to prepare for and respond to the first 96 hours of a potential escalation.
- The Health Cluster oPt Humanitarian Response Plan, requires $ 42 million USD and only 30% has been funded by the end of May.