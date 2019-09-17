WHO Situation Update: occupied Palestinian territory, Gaza (01 – 31 August 2019)

Highlights

From 01 to 30 August 2019, one Palestinian was killed and 614 were injured1 as a result of the mass demonstrations.

According to the MoH, since the start of the demonstrations in Gaza, 3162 people have been killed including 62 children and 34,137 injured. WHO was able to verify patients records of 31,338 injured people and 316 deaths. 7,545 people have suffered from gunshot wounds, of which 6,590 (87%) presented limb wounds3 .

In August, 51% out of the essential medications were reported at less than one-month supply at the MoH Central Drug Store (CDS) in Gaza; out of which 90% were completely depleted.

Preliminary data indicates that maternal mortality is continuing to deteriorate in 20194 . A review, led by UNFPA is ongoing to ascertain the contributing factors, such as a weakened primary health care, stock outs of essential drugs and disposables, and lack of access to family planning services

The electricity situation has improved given the efforts to connect the grid lines to nine out of the 14 public hospitals. These hospitals now have access to up to 22 hours of electricity every day.

In order to respond to the growing health needsin Gaza, the Health Cluster requires a total of $28.2 million. Out of this, $20.9 million has been received, leaving a funding gap of $7.3 million. An additional $1.5 million is required to ensure the minimum needed resources are available to prepare for and respond to the first 96 hours of a potential escalation. Further information can be found here: https://bit.ly/2HWPjwz .