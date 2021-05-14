WHO occupied Palestinian territory: Conflict in East Jerusalem and Gaza, Issue 1, 14 May 2021

1500+ Estimated number of Palestinians injured

119 People killed in Gaza, including 31 children

47 Incidents of attacks on health care recorded

1000 Patients benefitting from WHO-provided drugs / disposables

US$ 1.2m Released by WHO to support urgent health response

SITUATION

• Tensions in East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip have been escalating in recent weeks. Between 7 and 11 May, the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported 1,514 Palestinians injured in the West Bank, as well as 872 injured in East Jerusalem. In the Gaza Strip, up till 14 May, 119 Palestinians, including 31 children, have been killed and 830 injured during escalations of violence. Displacement of an estimated 10,000 people is ongoing.

• The Israel-controlled Erez/Beit Hanoun and Karem Abu Salem/Kerem Shalom crossings are closed until further notice. This blocks referrals outside the affected areas, as well as the delivery of emergency health supplies, including those COVID-10, into the Gaza Strip.

• Since the beginning of the current conflict situation in mid-April this year, 47 incidents of attacks on health care have been recorded in the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem and the West Bank. As a result of these attacks, 37 health workers were injured, 11 health vehicles were damaged, detained or confiscated, and five health facilities were damaged, including at least one severely damaged in the Gaza strip.

• Reported incidents include beatings and arrests of paramedics, prevention of access for ambulances and paramedic teams, physical attacks against ambulance vehicles, and incursion of a health care facility.

• According to the Health Resources and Services Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) in Gaza. All 13 MoH hospitals are not damaged and functioning according to an emergency plan. 17 NGO and private hospitals are functioning according to their emergency plans. All 49 primary health care centres are not damaged, but only 8 are partially functioning providing COVID-19 testing. One MoH primary health care centre (Hala Al-Shawa) is severely damaged and not functioning.

• The escalation of violence coincides with the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT) experiencing a third peak of COVID-19 infections, which have shown a significant surge, especially in Gaza. Although case numbers have been slowly subsiding, one week prior to the current escalation, oPt recorded over 3,800 new cases of COVID-19, of which 2,725 were recorded in Gaza.