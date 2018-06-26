WFP State of Palestine Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Food insecurity in Palestine affects 22.5 percent of the population – about 1.3 million people- and is driven by limited economic access to food, arising from restrictions of movement, trade and investment, and high unemployment rates. Food prices are driven by Israeli markets, where people’s average purchasing power per person is six times higher than in Palestine, and therefore too high for poor families to afford. As poor and vulnerable Palestinians spend more than half of their income on food, WFP’s assistance is critical to meet their food needs and prevents further deteriorations in their food security and livelihood status.

Gaza continues its trajectory of de-development. All socio-economic indicators and humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate, owing to the cumulative effects of a twelve-year economic -land, sea, air- blockade (since 2007), three armed hostilities (2008, ’12,’14), the introduction of Israeli restrictions on the entry of goods with a dual civilian/military use (since 2010) limiting economic growth and post-conflict reconstruction, Egypt’s closure of the smuggling tunnels curtailing the informal economy (since 2013), the pay cuts of Palestinian Authority public sector workers and the current energy crisis (2017-18): 53 percent are poor, at least 39 percent are food insecure, 49.1 percent are unemployed- the highest rate in the world. The U.N. foresees that Gaza will be “unliveable” by 2020.

Under the State of Palestine Country Strategy Plan (2018-2022), WFP aims at providing cash-based transfers (CBT), using an electronic food voucher (60 percent), and in-kind food assistance (40 percent) to up to 314,000 of the poorest and those most vulnerable to food insecurity in Palestine, primarily in Gaza and Area C in the West Bank where the prevalence of food insecurity is the highest. All WFP-assisted people live below the national deep poverty line on less than USD 3.7 per day. The CSP is aligned with Sustainable Development Goals 2 ‘Zero Hunger’ and 17 ‘Partnerships for the Goals’.