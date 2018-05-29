WFP State of Palestine Country Brief April 2018

Operational Updates

In April, WFP assisted 323,355 poor and food insecure people: 214,923 people in Gaza and 108,432 people in the West Bank with food and cash-based transfers (CBT). WFP food assistance was critical in meeting the immediate food needs of those most vulnerable and stabilising their dietary diversity. WFP assistance helps protecting livelihoods and mitigating the devastating and accumulative impact of increased hardships on their socio-economic status.

The newly-released Palestinian Expenditure and Consumption Survey conducted in 2017 revealed an increase in the prevalence of poverty in Palestine (29.2 percent) compared to the last evaluation in 2011 (25 percent). The increase at the national level is driven by the deterioration in living standards in Gaza where more than one in two people (53 percent) is considered poor, i.e. living with less than USD 4.7 per day, as opposed to 38.8 percent in 2011. Similarly, the proportion of those falling below the deep poverty line (USD 3.7 per day per person) is on the rise affecting 38.8 percent of the Gazan population compared to 21.1 percent in 2011. In the West Bank, poverty dropped from 17.8 to 13.9 percent over the same timeframe.

In this context, WFP continues to prioritise assistance in Gaza. In the face of increased vulnerabilities as evidenced by the new poverty census, WFP has put on hold the implementation of the results of the re-targeting exercise that it conducted together with Global Communities last year. The widespread prevalence of poverty and record-high unemployment level in Gaza testify to a decline in people’s purchasing power and restricted economic access to food.