WFP’s Nexus Approach in Palestine - 2021

The role of WFP

WFP’s dual mandate, strategic alignment with the 2030 Agenda and recent award of the Nobel Peace Prize are a testament of the organization’s ability to holistically contribute across humanitarian, development, and peace outcomes.

WFP’s experience in both humanitarian and development work has allowed it to establish unique strengths and capacities to support food security, nutrition, resilience, climate action and social protection in protracted crises such as Palestine. As WFP focuses on its core business of saving lives, it is committed to changing lives as well by promoting productive opportunities for vulnerable communities over the longer term while leveraging its presence, tools and partnerships to enhance contribution to development and peace.

WFP provides food assistance to the most vulnerable Palestinians to address their basic food security needs and in doing so guarantees a degree of stability in a highly volatile context. These interventions are complemented by nutrition-sensitive activities tailored to needs of pregnant and lactating women and mothers of children under 5 years of age to prevent undernutrition which can have lasting impact on a child’s growth and learning, and consequently on national economic development.

Recognizing the vital role of women in promoting lasting solutions for food insecurity, WFP is prioritizing womenheaded households for the assistance it provides and in doing so supports gender equality and women empowerment.