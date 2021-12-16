WFP Palestine Monthly Market Dashboard - November 2021

Highlights

The monthly market dashboard presents price trends for the staple commodities and cash crops that are the most consumed by Palestinians.

In the West Bank, in November the prices of wheat flour and lentils increased by 4.8% and 3.9% respectively compared with October prices. Vegetable oil prices increased slightly by 1.1% while chickpeas prices stayed the same price as October. Tomato prices experienced the highest decrease by 30.3% in November compared to October and returned to their normal levels reaching NIS 3.4 per Kg, while potato prices decreased by 4.7% in November compared to October.

In the Gaza Strip, lentil price experienced the highest increase by 31.3% and reached NIS 7.0 per Kg. Chickpeas and vegetable oil prices increased by 4.3% and 7.8% respectively in November compared to October. Tomato prices - NIS 1.85 - decreased by 43.7% compared to November 2020 and returned to their average levels between NIS 1-2. Excellent gasoline 95, one of the most used fuels in Palestine, stabilized at NIS 6.23 in November despite the increase in the Israeli market, but the Palestinian government decided to keep the prices at the same level to mitigate the impact of the increase in commodity prices.

The average value of WFP rations increased by 4.2% in November compared to the previous month and reached USD 10 due to the increase in the staple commodity price and the depreciation of the US dollar against the Israeli shekel.