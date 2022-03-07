WFP Palestine Monthly Market Dashboard - January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

The monthly market dashboard presents price trends for staple commodities and cash crops most consumed by Palestinians.

In the West Bank, in January 2022, the prices of lentils, chickpeas, and corn oil decreased slightly compared with December 2021 prices. Wheat flour prices increased by 2.86% compared to the previous month. West Bank tomato prices showed the highest monthly increase—rising by 41.92% in January reaching NIS 4.87 per Kg. Potato prices increased by 3.70% over the month.

In the Gaza Strip, tomato prices had the highest price increase from December to January rising by 83.25% reaching NIS 2.84 per Kg. Lentils, chickpeas, and potato prices decreased slightly, while corn oil experienced a slight increase in January. When compared to January 2021, the prices of wheat flour, lentils, corn oil, and tomato prices experienced notable increases from one year ago of 12.15%, 10.05%, 31.52%, and 81.84% respectively.

The increase in vegetable prices can be explained by the extremely cold weather conditions in Palestine in January and its impact on the cultivation. Prices are expected to stabilize in the coming weeks.

The price of Excellent gasoline 95, one of the most commonly used fuels in Palestine, stabilized in January 2022 compared to December 2021 but is still 14.58% more expensive than in January 2021.

The average value of WFP food ration prices was 9.17% higher than January 2021 and decreased slightly by 0.22% from December 2021 reaching USD 9.81 per ration in January 2022.

The Consumer Price Index (inflation rate) increased by 0.67% from December 2021 to January 2022, and the Food CPI increased by 1.99%. Compared to one year ago, the CPI and Food CPI increased by 2.67% and 6.58% respectively. When compared to neighboring countries in January, Jordan’s year on year inflation rate reached 2.46%², Egypt's inflation rate reached 8.00%³, and Israel’s inflation rate reached 3.10%.

According to WFP Palestine’s field observation, 73% in West Bank, and 69% in Gaza Strip of the shops contracted by WFP for its Cash-Based Transfers (CBT) programme reported no change in the number of customers since October. 92% of the shops in the West Bank and 100% of the shops in the Gaza Strip reported that they have sufficient stocks of basic commodities for at least 3 months.

Globally, the FAO Food Price Index (FFPI) rose 19.5% since January 2021, averaging 135.7 points in January 2022, up 1.1% from last month. By food categories: Vegetable Oils Price Index was up 4.2% compared to the previous month averaging 185.9 points in January. Cereal Price Index rose 12.5% above the January 2021 level averaging 140.6 points in January which was a 0.1% increase compared to December 2021. The Dairy Price Index marked the fifth consecutive monthly increase averaging 132.1 points in January, up 2.4% from December 2021, and placing the index 18.7% above its value in the same month last year.