WFP Palestine Monthly Market Dashboard Issue August 2021

Summary

The monthly market dashboard presents price trends for the staple commodities and cash crops that are the most consumed by Palestinians.

In the West Bank, in August white flour, chickpeas, and vegetable oil experienced a slight increase. Tomato and potato prices sharply increased by 28.46%, and 10.69% respectively compared to the previous month.

In the Gaza Strip, white flour, chickpeas, vegetable oil, and potato prices slightly increased compared to July. Lentils price experienced an increase of 12.09% compared to July. In the Gaza Strip, tomato prices experienced a sharp increase of 154.04% compared to the previous month, and an increase of 272.17% compared to August 2020 and reached NIS 4.17. This sharp increase can be explained by the shortage of tomato supply in the market as a result of the high temperature and its impact on the flower and cultivation quantities.

Excellent gasoline 95, one of the most used fuels in Palestine, continued its increase for the 9th consecutive month and recorded the highest price since January 2020 and reached NIS 6.19 per liter as a result of the increase in global oil prices.

The monthly average value of WFP rations increased by 2.08% compared to the previous month (to note that the ratio is dependent on the (NIS/US$) exchange rate).

Consumer Price Index (inflation rate) and Food CPI increased compared to July by 0.29% and 1.07% respectively. Also, CPI and Food CPI increased compared to August 2020 by 2.55%, and 5.11% respectively.

In the Gaza Strip, Food CPI experienced a sharp increase of 8.57% in August compared to the same month in 2020 due to the price increase in most of the commodities.