WFP Palestine Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

374,333 people assisted in September 2022

US$ 2.9 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 8.9 m in cash-based transfers made through service provision

US$ 27.5 m six months (October 2022- March 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP supported 374,333 people in need. Of those, 301,333 (80 percent) received cashbased transfers, reaching 100 percent of the prioritized beneficiaries in the West Bank, and 99 percent in Gaza. Around 73,000 people are reached through the quarterly in-kind distributions in Gaza and the West Bank with 2,052 mt of chickpeas, lentils, and wheat flour.

• WFP continued to provide its technical expertise and services on its cash-based transfer (CBT) platform to other humanitarian agencies including SOS Children's Villages, UNICEF, UNFPA, Islamic Relief Worldwide and the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO). Through this service provision, in September, WFP enabled assistance to 609,085 individuals through the redemption of US$ 8.9 million through its CBT platform.

• WFP Palestine welcomed a contribution of US$ 1.5 million from the government of Japan which will help provide in-kind food rations to over 73,000 of the poorest and most food-insecure Palestinians for three months. The signing ceremony took place on 7 September at the Ministry of Social Development in the presence of WFP Palestine Representative and Country Director, the Palestinian Minister of Social Development, and the Japanese delegation.

• The Palestinian Grape Festival, an annual farmers' market for grape farmers in Palestine, was cofunded by WFP this year. This fund comes as part of WFP’s efforts to encourage innovation in the agriculture sector and support smallholder farmers and local businesses.

• In August 2022, the average value of WFP food ration prices has increased 19.89 percent since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis (February 2022), and by 30.80 percent compared to the previous year. The full report can be found here