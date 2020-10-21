WFP Palestine Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

373,500 people assisted In September 2020

US$3.5 m cash-based transfers made 1,292 mt of food distributed

US$49.5 m six months (Nov 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP and its implementing partner Oxfam launched on 15 September door-to-door in-kind food distributions to 5,140 families (35,000 people) in Khan Yunis and North Gaza governorates. This aims at avoiding gatherings at distributions sites. 22,542 people received their three-months (July-September) food entitlements by the end of September. The distributions will be completed by 10 October.

• In-kind food distributions to Bedouin and herding communities in Area C of the West Bank were completed in mid September. 36,970 people received their July-September food entitlements consisting of fortified wheat flour, vegetable oil, chickpeas, lentils and iodised salt.

• In September, WFP provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 333,074 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians.

Among the CBT recipients more than 57,225, of whom 55 percent are women and girls, are affected by COVID-19. Most of the newly registered beneficiaries (99 percent) reside in the West Bank where the impact of job loss linked to anti-COVID19 closures and lockdowns was most pronounced.

• The CBT assistance included 254 families (1,616 people) who live in H2 area of Hebron City in the southern West Bank. Here the assistance is provided alongside Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) activities which are targeting mothers, pregnant and lactating women through different virtual tools such as WhatsApp sessions.

• WFP and the NGO ARIJ finalized the selection of 100 families in the West Bank who will receive climate-smart agricultural assets under the second round of resilience strengthening activities. Targeted assets include hydroponics, livestock and home gardens. Also, the projects of 40 families will be further developed under the second round.

• While WFP continues prioritizing sustaining food assistance to the pre-COVID-19 targeted households in Gaza and the West Bank, WFP looks to further scaling up assistance to people newly affected by COVID-19. WFP is facing critical funding shortfalls which threaten cutting CBT assistance in Gaza and the West Bank as early as November. (see page 2 for more details)