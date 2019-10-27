WFP Palestine Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

315,757 people assisted in September 2019

US$2.7 m distributed through cash-based transfers 1.4 mt of food distributed US$17.8 million six months net funding requirements (November 2019 – April 2020)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP assisted 244,513 and 71,244 poor food-insecure people in Gaza and the West Bank respectively, with a combination of food and electronic food vouchers. WFP’s food assistance is a fundamental safety net that prevents poor households from falling into deeper poverty and food insecurity.

• WFP included 50 additional local shops in its network of accredited outlets where assisted people can spend their cash assistance in Gaza, bringing the total number of accredited oulets to 203. Among other criteria, all newlycontracted shops were thoroughly assessed according to minimum hygiene standards and their capacity to offer a sufficient variety of food items. The enrolment of new shops contributes to increasing people’s freedom of choice and their purchasing power, while supporting the local private sector and fostering market competition.

• WFP, Oxfam Novib and the local NGO Culture and Free Thought Association are joining forces to raise awareness on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and gender equality in general amongst WFP-assisted people. The campaign, which will take place in all Gaza governorates from September to December, will feature a range of creative activities using interactive awareness-raising tools such as quiz competions, cooking and stand-up comedy shows. There will be a closing event to celebrate the ‘16 days of activism against GBV’.

• WFP and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) were engaged in the preparations of a new Barrier Analysis of infant and young child feeding and maternal nutrition behaviours in Gaza. Building on the findings of a recent nutrition survey undertaken earlier this year by the two agencies and Save the Children, the research will aim at identifying the causes and nature of barriers to behaviour change that, if adopted, would have a significant positive impact on the health, nutrition and well-being of the affected communities. The research will inform the design of a multi-sectoral and multi-year action plan that integrates prevention, preparedness and response to address gaps and improve food security, health and nutrition condition of the poorest.