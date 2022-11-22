WFP Palestine Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

373,423 people assisted in October 2022

US$ 2.3 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 9.2 m in cash-based transfers made through service provision

US$ 28.3 m six months (November 2022-April 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP supported 373,423 people in need. Of those, 300,423 (80 percent) received cash-based transfers. 73,000 (20 percent) were reached through the quarterly in-kind distributions in Gaza and the West Bank with 2,030 mt of wheat flour, chickpeas, lentils, and vegetable oil.

• WFP continued the provision of its technical expertise and cash-based transfer (CBT) platform to other humanitarian agencies including SOS Children's Villages, UNICEF, and UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO), to facilitate the implementation of their projects. Through this service provision in October, WFP enabled assistance to about 613,480 individuals and the redemption of about US$ 9.2 million.

• In the continuation of the social behavior change communications (SBCC) campaign, WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, completed the installation of six greenhouses and implementation of basic farming and nutritional awareness sessions to 870 students across six schools in Gaza and the West Bank.

• As part of its livelihood’s interventions, WFP launched a training programme for 46 fisherpersons in the Gaza Strip. The training will provide technical expertise and tools (fishing supplies and uniforms) to enhance their skills and opportunities for income. The training will include boat construction and manufacturing component for youth. WFP has also collaborated with The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) to provide safety and first aid during the training.

• WFP continues to monitor market prices and food security. In September 2022, the cost of staple food commodities provided by the in-kind WFP ration has increased by 25 percent. WFP continues to provide inkind rations to the most vulnerable families, including Bedouin and herding communities in the West Bank to compensate for the loss of purchasing power. The monthly market dashboard can be found here.