WFP Palestine Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

303,196 people assisted

In October 2021

US$4.1 m in WFP cash-based transfers made

US$10 m in cash-based transfers made through service provision

1,114 mt of food distributed

US$27 m six-month (November 2021 – April 2022)

Operational Updates

In October, WFP reached about 303,196 people in need through cash-based transfers (CBT) and in-kind food support. The total cash delivered to people in need was fully redeemed, injecting the local economy with US$ 4.1 million.

WFP reachd 99.6 percent of prioritized people in Gaza and 97 percent of prioritized people in the West Bank through CBT assistance. WFP also completed a trimestral in-kind food assistance distributions in the West Bank reaching 8,606 people.

WFP continued provision of its technical expertise and cash-based transfer platform to humanitarian agencies, to facilitate different types of social assistance. In October, WFP channelled around US$10 million for the redemption of assistance to about 596,000 people.

WFP completed the distributions of its emergency multi- purpose cash assistance (MPCA). Read how this critical cash assistance restored Fatema’s hope.

WFP continued its resilience activities throughout the West Bank and Gaza and finalized enrolment of new people and institutions for upcoming activities.

Abu Julia, a renowned Palestinian chef, spoke about WFP’s work in Palestine on a World Food Day Instagram video (Arabic).

WFP launched its nutritional Social and Behavior Change Communication acitivites. The project focuses on knowledge and implementation of healthy eating habits to support reduction of anaemia amongst pregnant and lactating women and children under the age of five. The impelementation began with WFP conducting two orientation days in both the West Bank and Gaza, reaching nearly 400 participants.