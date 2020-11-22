WFP Palestine Country Brief, October 2020

338,981 people assisted In October 2020

US$3.7 m cash-based transfers made

364 mt of food distributed

US$28.1 m six months (Nov 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In October, WFP provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 333,074 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians. Among the CBT recipients 57,557 are affected by COVID-19 and the majority of which (99 percent) reside in the West Bank where the impact of job loss linked to anti-COVID-19 closures and lockdowns was most pronounced.

• Every household received a monthly credit of USD 10.3 per capita on a magnetic card to purchase food of their choice at 335 local retailers across Gaza (200) and the West Bank. While meeting a share of the families daily food and nutrition needs, WFP`s CBT programme supports the local economy by injecting much needed cash into the market (USD 4 million per month) and strengthens the resilience of small holders in the face of mounting socio-economic hardships. The CBT assistance included 254 families (1,600 people) who live in H2 area of Hebron City in the southern West Bank. Here the assistance is provided alongside Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) activities which are targeting mothers, pregnant and lactating women. WFP shard messages and managed discussions through Whatsapp sessions on detection and prevention of breast cancer.

• While WFP continues prioritizing sustaining food assistance to the pre-COVID-19 targeted households in Gaza and the West Bank, WFP is preparing to further scaling up assistance to people newly affected by COVID-19 . WFP will provide in November CBTs to around 30,000 new affected people in the Gaza strip to help in alleviating the impact of anti-pandemic restrictive measures on their fragile livelihoods. Furthermore,

• WFP will launch its pilot Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance to 1,000 of the poorest families in Gaza in the second week of November. Targeted families will receive cash assistance which gives them a choice to purchase what they need most at local markets. This assistance will be piloted thanks to financial support from ECHO, Switzerland and the UK.