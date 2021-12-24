WFP Palestine Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

317,973 people assisted In November 2021

US$3.1 m in WFP cash-based transfers made

US$10.1 m in cash-based transfers made through service provision

1,114 mt of food distributed

US$36 m six-month (December 2021 – May 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP supported around 318,000 people in need through cash-based transfers and in-kind food support. Resilience and vocational training also continued, as did the operation’s social behaviour change initiative.

• Through WFP’s cash-based transfer support (CBT) WFP successfully assisted more than 100 percent of Gaza’s beneficiaries and reached all the prioritized beneficiaries in the West Bank. In Gaza, in-kind food assistance reached 21,857 beneficiaries.

• WFP continued the provision of its technical expertise and cash-based transfer platform to other humanitarian agencies to facilitate the implementation of projects. Through this service provision in November, WFP enabled assistance to about 628,141 individuals and the redemption/top-up of about US$10.1 million.

• WFP’s Social Behaviour Change Communications (SBCC) project continued through cooking courses. The initiative focuses on knowledge and implementation of healthy eating habits to support reduction of anaemia amongst pregnant and lactating women and children under the age of five. In November, WFP reached around 400 people with this project throughout the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

• The Country Office initiated multi-office activities to support the international 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign. WFP distributed banners of the campaign logo and shared information with participating stores in its cash programme. WFP continues to raise awareness on gender equality so that all stakeholders assume the collective responsibility of integrating gender equality into their work.

• WFP is developing its new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) set to launch in 2023, the guiding document for the subsequent five years that outlines the strategic approach to reaching the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs): SDG 2, Zero Hunger, and SDG 17, partnering to support the implementation of the SDGs, in Palestine.