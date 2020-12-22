WFP Palestine Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

US$4.1 m cash-based transfers made

US$27 m six months net funding requirements (January- June 2021)

335,018 people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

• Under the national 16 Days of Activism Against Genderbased Violence (GBV), WFP has carried out various activities aiming at raising awareness amongst its partners, staff and the general public about GBV, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The activities include interactive sessions with the participation of experts in GBV. In collaboration with UN Women, WFP has distributed communication products such as posters and leaflets, including at all shops participating in WFP Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) programme.

• In November, WFP provided food assistance through CBTs in the form of electronic food vouchers to 328,808 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians. This included 57,940 people who started receiving the CBT assistance after the outbreak of COVID-19.

• WFP provided direct cash assistance to 975 families people (6,287 people) under its pilot Multi-Purpose Cash project across the Gaza Strip. Every family received direct cash worth of USD 336 to cover their essential needs according to their choice. The distribution of ATM cards was carried out together with sensitization activities on the targeting criteria, the objectives of the project and how to access the assistance either as cash through ATMs or at shops.

• The quarterly in-kind food distributions (OctoberDecember 2020) to 35,000 people in Gaza and 37,000 Bedouins and herders in Area C of the West Bank will start in December.

• WFP continued the implementation of the second round of resilience strengthening activity in the West Bank, where 100 families were selected from five governorates: Tubas,

Nablus, Jenin, Hebron and Bethlehem. An additional 40 families from the first round of the project are also receiving this assistance alongside three special caring institutions.

The targeted households and institutions received climatesmart agricultural assets, such as wicking beds and hydroponics, and training to improve their dietary intake and for income generation.

• WFP provided its CBT platform service to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to provide a one-time assistance of food and other essential needs to 600 women and girls who have been subject to Gender Based Violence in Jerusalem and the peripheries of the City. INGO Action against Hunger used WFP CBT platform to provide food and other essential needs to 128 families in Khan Yunis governorate in the Gaza Strip. Also, INGO the Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) is providing food to 1,243 families across the Gaza Strip using WFP CBT platform.