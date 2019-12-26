WFP Palestine Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

46 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2.69 m cash based transfers made

US$7.1 m six months (January- June 2020)

272,110 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP assisted 220,677 and 51,433 poor foodinsecure people in Gaza and the West Bank respectively, predominantly through electronic food vouchers but also through in-kind food parcels. WFP’s food assistance is a fundamental safety net that prevents poor households from falling into deeper poverty and food insecurity.

• WFP has launched an Essential Needs Analysis (ENA) in Gaza and the West Bank and currently is collecting data from a sample of 2,600 vulnerable households on their needs of food, water, sanitation, clothing, shelter and life-saving health care which people need to meet to ensure survival and minimum level of physical and mental well-being. The aim of the ENA is to reach a better understanding of food security by looking beyond households` basic food consumption and adopt a holistic approach and harmonized response by different partners to their needs. Data analysis and an initial report are expected to be available by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

• Under the country joint “Together Against Violence” 16 Days against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign, WFP and partners, OXFAM and Culture and Free Thought Association (CFRA), organized activities in different areas of the Gaza Strip. Raising awareness messages on gender roles and equality have been placed on public buses across the Strip.

An interactive community-led awareness session was also held in Beit Lahia in the Northern Governorate with the participation of women and men from different ages. The participants watched a movie (see here) telling the story of a family recipient of WFP electronic food vouchers and the impact of food assistance on gender role dynamics within the domestic sphere. Through food cooking competitions in Rafah, women, men and children were given a chance to interact and discuss the impact of cultural norms on specific gender behaviours and roles.

• A mission from WFP Regional Bureau Office visited Palestine to support ongoing work of the Country Office on gender mainstreaming, including through its underway Gender Transformative Plan (GTP). The GTP together with a participatory gender analysis that WFP commissioned the Ramallah-based Arab World for Research Development (AWRAD) to conduct, could enhance mainstreaming gender equality in the planning, design, programming and implementation of WFP operations.