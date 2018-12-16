WFP Palestine Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

232 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.64 m cash based transfers made

US$ 22.4 m six months (DecemberMay 2018) net funding requirements, representing 76% of total

282,071 m people assisted in November 2018

Operational Context

Food insecurity in Palestine affects 22.5 percent of the population – about 1.3 million people - and is driven by limited economic access to food, arising from restrictions of movement, trade and investment, and high unemployment rates. Food prices are driven by Israeli markets, where people’s average purchasing power per person is six times higher than in Palestine, and therefore too high for poor Palestinian families to afford. As poor and vulnerable Palestinians spend more than half of their income on food, WFP’s assistance is critical to meet their food needs and prevents further deteriorations in their food security and livelihood status.

Gaza continues its trajectory of de-development. All socioeconomic indicators and humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate, with more than half of the population living in poverty and without a job. The UN foresees that Gaza will be “unliveable” by 2020. In the West Bank, the prolonged period of slow economic growth, restrictions on movement, trade, investment and access to land and water resources, together with higher food prices, continue to erode the fragile livelihoods of poor Palestinians. Poverty (13.9 percent) and food insecurity (12.7 percent), while less widespread than in Gaza, are still entrenched and more localised to pockets of land, particularly in the Southern Governorates. More than 60 percent of the Bedouin and herding communities in Area C of the West Bank are food-insecure.

Under the Country Strategy Plan (2018-2022), WFP aims to provide food assistance to up to 314,000 of the poorest and most vulnerable non-refugees to food insecurity in Palestine, primarily in Gaza and Area C in the West Bank where the prevalence of food insecurity is the highest. All WFP-assisted people live below the national deep poverty line of less than US$ 3.7 per day. The CSP is aligned with SDG 2 ‘Zero Hunger’ and 17 ‘Partnerships for the Goals’.

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP assisted 282,071 of the poorest and most food insecure people: 208,542 people in Gaza and 73,529 people in the West Bank with food and cashbased transfers (CBT). WFP’s food assistance enables poor households to meet a share of their daily food needs and alleviates their reduced purchasing power. It is a fundamental safety net that keeps families from falling into deeper poverty and allows them to spend their meagre resources on other essentials.

• On November 5th , WFP organised a special event in Gaza entitled "A Taste of Food, A flavour of Hope", celebrating the World Food Day and honouring the artistic and culinary talent of men and women participating in WFP’s nutrition awareness activities. The event rewarded the winners of a WFP cooking competition, calling for the healthiest, cheapest and most innovative meal recipes.

The two finalists - whose recipes were selected by a high level panel featuring the Palestinian Minister for Women Empowerment, a renown nutritionist and two professional chefs - showcased their cooking skills and prepared their dishes on-stage. An art exhibition and fundraising event featuring 65 WFP’s beneficiary paintings, and a fair of local foods produced by women cooperatives supported by WFP and UN Woman, were also organised.

• WFP’s nutrition awareness activities are implemented all year round across Gaza and the West Bank. They include interactive sessions on hygiene, sanitation, cooking healthy food on a budget and best child feeding practices. The training also addresses cross-sectoral topics aimed at spreading awareness on human rights, gender equality and women empowerment. Feedback from female former participants informed that these learning experiences have been a catalyst to increase household participative decision making beyond the scope of meal preparation and initiate key changes in their lives, as some felt encouraged to resume their studies or set up their own businesses.

• As part of these, WFP organized a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) awareness week, targeting 4,400 women in Gaza and the West Bank. Beneficiaries were invited to partake in creative workshops and discussions around the forms and ways to act against GBV. The colour orange was a key theme unifying all activities in all community-based organisations where the classes took place.