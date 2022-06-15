WFP Palestine Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

370,914 people assisted in May 2022

US$ 3.1 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 9.3 m in cash-based transfers made through service provision

US$ 16.7 m six months (June- November 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP supported 370,914 people in need. Of those, 301,582 received cash-based transfers, reaching 99 percent of the prioritized beneficiaries in the West Bank, and 80 percent in Gaza. 69,332 people are reached through the quarterly in-kind distributions. Resilience and vocational training also continued, as did the operation’s social behavior change initiative.

• WFP's platform for the provision of assistance continued to support nine humanitarian agencies. In May, 104,044 households received US$ 9.3 million through cross-sectoral assistance.

• As part of WFP’s resilience and livelihood activities, 60 participants graduated from the Carpentry and Smartphone Maintenance trainings in Gaza. Each participant received a certificate and toolkit to assist them to find jobs in the related fields.

• The WFP-led National Logistics Sector, along with NGO HELP Logistics, facilitated a workshop for 26 participants from nine partner organizations operating in the West Bank and East Jerusalem on “Pharma and Health Supply Chain Management (PSM)”.

• On May 19, WFP facilitated the first inter-ministerial social protection exchange visit between ministries of social development from Jordan and Palestine, along with UNICEF and the World Bank. Discussions covered shock-responsiveness, beneficiary targeting, and related information systems.

• WFP held its Country Strategic Plan (2018-2022) external evaluation for partners and stakeholders to help designing an informed new strategic plan.

• WFP is monitoring price trends for the most consumed staple commodities and in Palestine, especially those impacted by the Ukraine crisis. In April, wheat flour prices have increased 41 percent in Gaza. Wheat flour is the most redeemed item by WFP e-voucher recipients. The full report can be accessed here.