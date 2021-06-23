WFP Palestine Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

352,417 people assisted In May 2021

USD 4.4 m in cash-based transfers made

14.8 mt of food distributed

USD 23.8 m six-month (June – November 2021) WFP Palestine net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 335,351 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians both in the West Bank (64,208) and in Gaza Strip (271,143). Of the total people assisted in the Gaza Strip there were 42,229 new beneficiaries that had been affected by May hostilities. Every household received a monthly credit of USD 10.3 per capita to purchase food of their choice from 276 local retailers across Gaza and the West Bank. 51,546 of the people rely on regular WFP e-voucher assistance and the ones who have been affected by May hostilities received an extra USD 10.30 or USD 5 per capita to alleviate their hardships. WFP’s 200 contracted shops across the Gaza Strip remained operational throughout the hostilities and in the aftermath. None of the shops reported shortages of food commodities.

• WFP is providing its CBT platform service to UNICEF, UNFPA,

INGOs and the Bank of Palestine to provide food and hygiene items to vulnerable people. Through this innovative platform, more than USD 4 million in assistance by different humanitarian and development actors was transferred to affected people and the local economy in 2020-2021.

• Since 23 May, WFP has continued to provide ready-to-eat food rations (RTEs) to IDPs who still take shelter in two UNRWA schools, one in North Gaza and another in Gaza City. In addition to canned tuna, which was available in WFP’s emergency food stocks in Gaza, WFP provides fresh bread and UNRWA provides canned sardines.

• On 21 May, WFP was prepared to provide bread and canned tuna to 60,000 IDPs who were present at 58 UNRWA schools. Upon the declaration of the ceasefire, most IDPs returned to their homes or to hosting families. WFP distributed the bread which was produced by its 17 contracted bakeries to 27,000 affected people who came to the 200 WFP contracted shops.

• WFP is regularly assessing the food assistance needs to inform its assistance during the recovery period. WFP and FAO are planning to conduct an Emergency Rapid Food Security Assessment. Under the inter-agency efforts, WFP is working with the UN Country Team, the World Bank and EU to conduct a Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment for the upcoming reconstruction projects in Gaza. Meanwhile, WFP has assessed market prices of ready-to-eat foods for possible additional prepositioning of emergency food stocks to ensure a rapid response in case of any new deterioration in the security situation in Gaza. findings existing WFP beneficiaries and newly affected people show increasing needs for food and other basic items. Some 75 percent of the surveyed households stated that their houses were partially destroyed, while 25 percent reported that their homes were fully destroyed. Of the surveyed families, 52 percent in Gaza and 16 percent in the West Bank reported that one or more members of the family stopped working or lost their job, the majority of whom are men.

During the May hostilities, the main identified needs were food, water, clothes, mattresses, and blankets. After the ceasefire, most of the reported needs are for re-construction and, to lesser extent, food and clothes. Almost half of the interviewed (49 percent) are currently unemployed, and some of them lost their source of income and livelihoods.

• Monitoring results among Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) recipients in the Gaza Strip in May show an increase in the needs of surveyed households, particularly pertinent to repair of damages to their houses. Sixty-one percent of the surveyed households reported on partial destruction of their homes. Sixty-four of the interviewed households had to leave their homes, seeking shelter at either relatives’ houses or UNRWA shelters. Most of the surveyed households (83 percent) had acceptable level of food consumption which means an acceptable access to food rich with vitamins and minerals. All surveyed households reported withdrawing their cash entitlements during the first week of May, before the outbreak of hostilities. None of the interviewees reported facing issues with the ATMs.