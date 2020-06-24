WFP Palestine Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

315,329 people assisted in May 2020

US$3.95 m cash-based transfers made

33.4 mt of food distributed

US$17.5 m six months (July – Dec. 2020) net funding WFP requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP distributed electronic vouchers to 67,600 newly registered beneficiaries who have been affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As of May, 40,000 of them were able to redeem their vouchers. Most of the targeted affected people (99%) live in the West Bank where the impact of closures and movement restrictions have been more pronounced on the labour force. Nearly half of the targeted households in the West Bank are headed by women, 12 percent are elderly people and 9 percent are persons with disabilities.

• In May, 314,173 poor, food-insecure people received CashBased Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers: 223,762 in Gaza and 90,411 in the West Bank. This included around 40,000 of the new targeted people who redeemed their vouchers in May.

• WFP provided an extra monthly cash top up (USD 5) per capita to 165,000 people who are regularly assisted through its CBT assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. This aims at alleviating the impact of COVID-19 on people`s already fragile livelihoods, helping them to offset some of their scarce resources to spend it on other essentials such as health and hygiene.

• Under the second quarterly distribution cycle (April- June), inkind food distributions were launched in Gaza on 31 May and are expected to be concluded within one month. 1,156 people received their food entitlements under extra safety and crowd management measures with use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gowns, gloves, masks and hygiene materials. WFP in partnerships with Oxfam is regularly assisting 35,000 people through in-kind food rations in Khan Yunis and North Gaza governorates. In-kind food distributions to 37,000 Bedouins and herders in Area C of the West Bank will start in June.

• WFP is preparing to inaugurate a Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) pilot programme in the Gaza Strip. With support from DG ECHO, WFP will provide direct cash to 1,114 new households to cover their essential needs such as food, shelter, health and education. The selection of households who live below the deep poverty line gives priority to households with high ratio of dependents, headed by women, suffering from chronic illness and disabilities and elderly people.