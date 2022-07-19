WFP Palestine Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

375,320 people assisted in June 2022

US$ 3.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 9.7 m in cash-based transfers made through service provision

US$ 24.7 m six months (July- December 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP supported around 375,320 people in need. Of those, 302,320 received cash-based transfers, reaching 104 percent of the prioritized beneficiaries in the West Bank, and 98.4 percent in Gaza. Around 73,000 people are reached through the quarterly in-kind distributions in Gaza and the West Bank with 2,214 mt of chickpeas, lentils, wheat flour, vegetable oil, and salt.

• WFP continued the provision of its technical expertise and cash-based transfer platform to other humanitarian agencies to facilitate the implementation of projects. Through this service provision in June, WFP enabled assistance to 104,000 households and the redemption of about US$9.7 million.

• Under the Social Behavior Change and Communication Initiative, WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the non-governmental organization, Juzoor, held cooking competition in Gaza and the West Bank. The participants submitted healthy, low-cost, and iron-rich recipes. Monetary prizes were awarded for the three winning recipes.

• In partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, WFP, ILO, and UNICEF launched a onetime cash distribution project in Hebron for over 13,280 persons with disabilities. A total of US$ 415,545 were redeemed, 99.5 percent of the assistance transferred. The collaborative partnerships, funded by the SDG Fund, help strengthen social protection services for elders and persons with disabilities, aiming to reduce inequality, increase food security, and enhance inclusion.

• According to market monitoring, the May average value of WFP food ration prices has increased by 14.8 percent since the beginning of Ukraine crisis and has increased by 23.9 percent compared to May 2021.

The full report can be found here.