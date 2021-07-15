WFP Palestine Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In June, WFP provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 309,286 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians both in the West Bank (84,868) and in Gaza Strip (224,418). Of the total people assisted in the Gaza Strip there were 6,867 new beneficiaries that had been affected by May hostilities. Every household received a monthly credit of USD 10.3 per capita to purchase food of their choice from 328 local retailers across Gaza (200) and the West Bank (128).

WFP continued to provide ready-to-eat food rations (RTEs) to 300 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) who took shelter in two UNRWA schools, one in North Gaza and another in Gaza City, until the 28 June. The IDPs have now fully resettled in alternative accommodation or their homes and are no longer in UNRWA facilities. In addition to canned tuna, which was available in WFP’s emergency food stocks in Gaza, WFP provided fresh bread and UNRWA provided canned sardines.

WFP`s regular in-kind food assistance under the second quarter (April-June) were completed in the Gaza Strip reaching 33,340 people. In the West Bank, distributions to the targeted 37,000 Bedouins and herders in Area C started on 21 June and are expected to be completed by 27 July.

WFP and partners continue preparations to launch the third round of resilience strengthening activities in Gaza and the West Bank. Results of a review of the second phase of the activities in the West Bank-where 170 households and three special care institutions received agricultural assets and trainings show positive impact: the total value of production, including vegetables, livestock and fodder, reached USD 135,855, or an average USD 800 per beneficiary. Around 87 percent of the total production was sold in the local market or to the local communities.