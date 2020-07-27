WFP Palestine Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

388,867 people assisted in June 2020

US$4.4 m cash-based transfers made

1820 mt of food distributed

US$21.7 m six months (August 2020 – January 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), WFP continued sustaining food assistance to its 345,000 pre-COVID beneficiaries and scaled up its Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) assistance to meet the immediate food needs of targeted 67,600 newly registered nonrefugees. Forty-nine per cent of these beneficiaries are female, and sixty per cent of the elderly beneficiaries (sixty years and above) are women.

• WFP continued providing an extra monthly cash top up (USD 5) to 170,000 of its CBT recipients, allocated for purchase of locally produced agrofoods. This alleviates some of the COVID-19 constraints on livelihoods of the most vulnerable in Palestine, while simultaneously injecting cash flow into the local economy and stagnated agro-industry.

• In-kind food assistance under the April – June 2020 quarterly distributions continued uninterruptedly reaching 32,703 people in Gaza and 25,024 Bedouins and herders in Area C of the West Bank. At distribution sites, WFP and implementing partners’ staff continued limiting mass gatherings through increased distribution times and using hygiene and sensitization materials with personal protective equipment to ensure their and the beneficiaries’ safety.

• WFP has been providing Common Services through its leadership of the Logistics Cluster activated due to the COVID-19 emergency. The Logistics Cluster is working with the Palestinian and the Israeli Authorities to ensure a functioning humanitarian corridor so that essential goods can reach those in need. WFP assisted large humanitarian supply chain operations including for UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), and INGO American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera).