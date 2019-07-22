WFP Palestine Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

270,901 people assisted in June 2019

US$ 2.47 m cash-based transfers made

386 mt of food distributed

US$ 20.9 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP assisted 220,250 and 50,651 poor food-insecure people in Gaza and the West Bank respectively, with a combination of food and cash transfers. WFP’s food assistance is a fundamental safety net that enables poor households to meet a share of their daily food needs and prevents them from falling into deeper poverty and food-insecurity. Read here how WFP is making a difference in the lives of Azza, a Gazan single woman head of household who ventured into an income-generating activity to supplement her and her children’s diet.

• WFP launched its fifth digital fundraising campaign for Palestine. Through ‘Share the Meal’, an award-winning fundraising smartphone application, individuals can donate and provide meals to feed 4,500 children for three months in both Gaza and the West Bank. Since August 2018, more than USD 1 million has been mobilised thanks to the generosity of individuals around the world. Download the app and join us!

• In response to the deteriorating food security situation in Gaza, WFP is planning to extend its outreach and provide complementary food assistance to 12,000 vulnerable non-refugees receiving social cash-transfers from the Palestinian Authority. From July to September, each selected family will receive a WFP electronic food voucher with a monthly budget of USD 10 to buy the food of their choice in 200 accredited retail shops. The WFP e-card also enables the expansion of WFP's multi-wallet services to other humanitarian partners, such as the distribution of winter clothes, blankets, school uniforms, hygiene and sanitation products together with UNICEF earlier this year. Other partnerships are being sought to support in a holistic way the basic needs of vulnerable communities while injecting liquidities into the local economy.

• Similarly, following a scoping mission undertaken this month by its Headquarters, WFP will start looking at ‘essential needs’ and ‘minimum survival expenditures’ assessments, recognising that vulnerable households need support across a wide range of sectors. The objective is to pave the way for an enhanced multi-sectoral and intra-agency humanitarian response delivering essential goods, services, and support in an efficient and cost-effective manner.