WFP Palestine Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

371,293 people assisted in July 2022

US$ 3 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 9.6 m in cash-based transfers made through service provision

US$ 18.5 m six months (August 2022-January 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP supported around 371,293 people in need. Of those, 297,856 received cash-based transfers, reaching 98 percent of the prioritized beneficiaries in the West Bank, and 98.4 percent in Gaza. Around 73,437 people are reached through the quarterly in-kind distributions in Gaza and the West Bank with 2,214 MT of chickpeas, lentils, wheat flour, vegetable oil and salt.

• WFP continued the provision of its technical expertise and cash-based transfer (CBT) platform to other humanitarian agencies to facilitate the implementation of projects. Through this service provision in July, WFP enabled assistance to about 607,290 individuals and the redemption of about US$ 9.6 million.

• To pilot the school interventions, WFP Palestine launched the Nutrition Ambassadors summer activity in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Juzoor, targeting around 80 schoolgirls aged between the ages of 11 and 14 from two schools in Gaza and the West Bank. The activities fall under four corners, designed and implemented using edutainment strategies: nutrition corner, sports and fitness corner, psychosocial corner, and health and environment corner. From nutrition-focused group discussions, cooking sessions, practical gardening sessions, arts and crafts lessons, sports and exercise classes to personal hygiene sessions, an entire community of professionals came together to support and implement activities that inspire young people to apply and advocate nutrition, health and climate-friendly practices in their homes, schools and community.

• According to WFP’s monitoring, 60 percent of the beneficiaries interviewed in the West Bank and 41 percent of those in Gaza reported witnessing an increase in prices of most food commodities with only 25 percent of those in the West Bank and 29 percent of those in Gaza reported being able to buy the same amount of food as they did during the previous month. The full report can be found here.