WFP Palestine Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

304,121 people assisted In July 2021

US$3.36 m in cash-based transfers made

749.7 mt of food distributed

US$11.6 m six month (August 2021 – January 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form of electronic food vouchers to 280,324 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians both in the West Bank (54,054) and in Gaza Strip (226,270). Every household received a monthly credit of USD 10.3 per capita to purchase food of their choice from 328 local retailers across Gaza (200) and the West Bank (128).

• WFP’s regular in-kind food assistance under the third quarter (April-June) were completed in the Gaza Strip in June reaching 33,340 people, while in the West Bank distribution were completed in July reaching 37,506 Bedouins and herders who live in Area C. Distributions under the third quarter (JulySeptember) will take place in August in the Gaza strip and in September in the West Bank.

• WFP, together with NGO Juzoor as its cooperating partner and the private local advertising company Zoom, is finalizing preparations to launch its nutrition Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) activities in Gaza and the West Bank during the third quarter of 2021. Nutrition SBCC is a set of interventions that systematically combines elements of interpersonal communication, social change and community mobilization activities, mass media, and advocacy to support individuals, families, and communities in adopting and maintaining high-impact nutrition behaviours or practices. Effective nutrition SBCC leverages enablers of behaviours and reduces barriers to adopting and maintaining behaviours over time. The preparations phase included pre-testing at the individual, family and community levels in both Gaza and the West Bank allowing further review and adjustment of the planned interventions. WFP’s nutrition SBCC activities will focus on reducing anemia amongst pregnant and lactating women and mothers of children under the age of five years.

They will initially target 400 female and male participants in Gaza and the West Bank for a period of six months during which participants will engage various interactive discussions and information sharing via face-to-face and WhatsApp groups, cooking sessions and cooking contests. Participants will also receive kits and training on how to grow vegetables and fruits at home-gardens to improve their families’ dietary intake. As part of interventions which target the wider communities, high-iron food products will be marked at shops in Gaza and the West Bank and messages on iron-rich diet will be disseminated through social and mass media.