WFP Palestine Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

345,855 people assisted in July 2020

US$4.4 m cash-based transfers made

376 mt of food distributed

US$28.2 m six months (September 2020 – February 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP Palestine provided food assistance through Cash Based Transfers (CBT) in the form electronic food vouchers to 333,955 poor and severely food insecure Palestinians, 20 percent of which are woman-headed households.

• Amongst the CBT recipients were 60,600 people, half of which are women and girls, affected by COVID-19. Most of the beneficiaries (99 per cent) reside in the West Bank.

• WFP continued providing an extra monthly USD 5 voucher top up to 170,000 of pre-COVID 19 beneficiaries to enable them to buy more food thereby offsetting some of their scarce resources to spend them on other essentials such as hygiene materials. Due to funding limitations, WFP will be suspending this assistance as of 1 August.

• As of September 1st, all support to COVID-19 new vulnerable people will cease due to funding shortages.

• In collaboration with UNRWA, WFP completed the in-kind food distributions to the remaining 11,900 Bedouins and herders living in Area C of the West Bank under the April-June distribution cycle, where in-kind food rations were distributed to nearly 37,000 Bedouins and herders in the cycle.

• WFP is preparing to launch a pilot Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) for 1,114 poorest households in Gaza in September and is currently collaborating with the Ministry of Social Development to finalize the list of beneficiaries. It is intended to enable most vulnerable households meet their essential needs on local markets according to their priorities. Multiple donors have pledged to support WFP’s MPCA which will ensure sustainability of assistance and allow for proper oversight, monitoring, and evaluation to inform future scale up.

• The new “Nutrition Awareness and Cash Based Transfer” project was launched in July, targeting vulnerable pregnant and lactating women and children under five years in H2 area in Hebron City in the southern West Bank. Around 256 women and their families (1,583 beneficiaries) received a monthly transfer of USD 10.3 pe capita for nutritious foods for pregnant and lactating women , redeemable at various local shops. Under this project, WFP launched Social Behaviour Change Communication activities which aim at improving the health and nutrition behaviours of the beneficiaries. Due to the current movement restrictions linked to COVID-19, WFP is sharing awareness messages through SMS and holding WhatsApp discussions with the targeted women.

• As the freeze in contact between the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli Authorities continues, the role of the WFP-led Logistics Cluster is essential; coordinating the movement of humanitarian assistance by humanitarian organizations and donors to Palestinians.

• In July, the Logistics Cluster has submitted 41 clearance requests for seven humanitarian actors including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), UNDP and INGOs MSF - Médecins Sans Frontières France, American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera) and Medical Aid to Palestinians (MAPUK).